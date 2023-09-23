Indian-origin filmmakers launch new talk show in London

Three award-winning Indian-origin filmmakers got together in London to help launch the ‘Filme Shilmy Show’, being pitched as a first-of-its-kind film-based live talk show celebrating South Asian cinema in Britain.
Pravesh Kumar, Nathalia Syam and Dr Parvinder Shergill made up the panel for its premiere on Friday entitled “A Spotlight On British Asian Filmmakers”, in conversation with UK-based film journalist and broadcaster Anuj Radia.
The focus of the launch show was on their cinema rooted in and reflective of Indian diaspora experiences.
“It is vital that we tell our stories from our own authentic lens,” said Pravesh Kumar, Artistic Director and Chief Executive of the Rifco Theatre Company who was awarded an MBE in Queen Elizabeth II’s honours list last year for services to theatre.
“The South Asian diaspora is one of the largest in the world, but still we are invisible on screens and stages. If we stand together, we have more power and our collective voice can be louder,” he said.
As well as reflecting upon their individual journeys, the conversation also touched upon wider film industry related subjects.
“It’s important to have conversations around each other’s journeys, and discuss the various challenges and solutions experienced along the way. It’s also important to represent the voices that otherwise often get missed out of the bigger picture,” said Nathalia Syam, London-based feature film director of ‘Footprints On Water’ which won her the Best Debut Award at the New York Indian Film Festival.
They were joined by psychiatrist, actor and filmmaker Dr Parvinder Shergill, most recently co-writer and actor behind 'Kaur' – a film which tells the story of a British Sikh girl's decision to wear a turban.
“Our authenticity and our voice deserves the respect to be heard and we should have the honour to be seen. We are here and we are not going anywhere. 'Kaur' is the hope for more British Asian stories to be told and the empowerment to give women the platform they are entitled to,” said Shergill.
The ‘Filme Shilmy Show’, backed by State Bank of India UK (SBI), is the brainchild of ReelN Ltd and entertainment portal Filme Shilmy to spotlight diaspora stories.
“It is high time that independent content creators and storytellers themselves become the mainstream front of entertainment,” said Radia.
“This new show concept enables audiences a unique opportunity and immersive experience with talent and gives talent a platform which is often not available,” added Aman Dhillon, founder of ReelN.
Their talk show format is designed to offer an opportunity for South Asian talent, based in the UK or internationally, to share their journeys as storytellers and role models. Following the launch this week, the show plans to unite South Asian artists in the UK and overseas on one platform with further editions.