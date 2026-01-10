<p>New Delhi: Aimed at reducing road accidents and improving safety, the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways is working to introduce Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) communication technology nationwide by the end of 2026.</p>.<p>The new system will alert drivers in real time about the speed, location, acceleration, braking, and presence of vehicles in the blind spots of nearby vehicles. This will enable drivers to take preventive action, said Union Road Transport Secretary V Umashankar.</p>.<p class="bodytext" dir="ltr">The system will enable vehicles to communicate directly with each other, eliminating the need for mobile networks, and send real-time alerts when another vehicle approaches from any direction in a potentially hazardous manner.</p>.Explained | Government to roll out vehicle-to-vehicle communication by 2026 to reduce crashes.<p class="bodytext" dir="ltr">V2V technology is currently in use in only a few countries. While consumers will have to bear the cost of the system, the exact pricing has not yet been disclosed.</p>.<p class="bodytext" dir="ltr">The Ministry of Telecommunications has agreed to allocate a dedicated spectrum for this purpose.</p>.<p class="bodytext" dir="ltr">Under this initiative, on-board units (OBUs) will be installed in vehicles to enable wireless data exchange. “Vehicles will exchange signals and alert drivers in advance, especially in low-visibility conditions like fog,” he added.</p>.<p class="bodytext" dir="ltr">The technology is expected to be particularly effective in preventing collisions involving parked or stationary vehicles and fast-moving traffic from behind, as well as large-scale pile-ups during dense fog—a recurring winter hazard in many parts of India.</p>.<p class="bodytext" dir="ltr">The system will operate through a device similar to a SIM card, installed in vehicles, enabling 360-degree communication that covers all sides.</p>.<p class="bodytext" dir="ltr">The V2V system will also work in coordination with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). While some premium vehicles already feature similar capabilities using sensors, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said.</p>