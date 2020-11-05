Industry insiders prefer theatrical releases over 'direct-to-digital' movies

The digital medium has emerged as a strong source of entertainment amid the Covid-19 pandemic with several films--right from Gulabo Sitabo to V-- releasing on streaming platforms as opposed to in theatres. A theatrical release, however, still remains the ultimate goal for those associated with the industry despite the 'OTT boom'.

Speaking to DH, Kannada filmmaker Dayal Padmanabhan said that the big screen experience cannot be compared to the one offered by a streaming platform.

"Theatres offer a superlative and amazing experience. This, however, is not possible when a film premieres digitally," he added.

The director clarified that his eagerly-awaited Telugu movie Anaganaga O Athidhi, which is slated to premiere on the streaming platform AHA will also release in theatres in the near future. The thriller, starring Payal Rajput of RX 100 fame, is a remake of his Kannada hit Aa Karaala Ratri.

Producer Guneet Monga, who awaits the release of the Amazon Prime original Soorarai Pottru, too feels that nothing can match the community feeling associated with theatres. She, however, feels that 'cinemas' will co-exist with streaming platforms.

"Nothing can take away the community feel and the sense of being one that cinema halls offer. Visiting a movie is an important part of celebrations in our culture. However, I feel all platforms will co-exist. Nothing will replace anything," she said.

Not just producers and directors but actors too prefer theatres over streaming platforms.

In an interview given to DH during the promotions of the web series Who's Your Daddy?, actor Rahul Dev had said that the big screen offers a 'magical' experience with 'shared emotions'.

"The theatre experience is a truly magical one as there are shared emotions. This, however, is not possible (when a film premieres) on OTT," he had said.

Meanwhile, theatres have re-opened in several states with social distancing protocols. The Manoj Bajpayee-starrer Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, which is set to hit screens on November 13, will be the first major movie to get a theatrical release under the 'new normal'. It remains to be seen whether this adds a new dimension to the 'theatre vs OTT' debate

