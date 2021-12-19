'Inside Edge 3': Vivek Oberoi, Tanuj Virwani shine in watchable series

Cast: Vivek Oberoi, Tanuj Virwani, Richa Chaddha, Akshaye Oberoi and Amit Sial

Platform: Prime Video

The first two seasons of the Prime Video series Inside Edge became quite popular despite the fact that it featured more 'style' than 'substance' mainly because of the effective packaging and top-notch performances. The third and latest season, which premiered a few days ago, manages to take the brand forward as it lives up to the standards set by the first two parts.

Inside Edge 3 revolves around what happens when the hot-headed Vayu Raghavan, played by Tanuj Virwani, locks horns with Rohit Shanbagh, played by Akshaye Oberoi, for the right to lead the Indian cricket team in a Test series against Pakistan. As the story progresses, the viewer comes to know more about the dark secrets that plague the 'gentleman's game'.

The basic plot touches upon a host of burning issues--right from LGBTQ relationships to betting-- but doesn't really explore them in detail. This, however, is not a major complaint as the franchise has never really been synonymous with depth. Moreover, the racy execution keeps one hooked, which is essentially the hallmark of a watchable show.

The opening episode of the series deals with the impact of what had transpired in the last season. The narrative initially focuses on the strained relationship between Vikrant Dhawan, played by Vivek Oberoi, and his 'Bhaisaab'. The Omkara actor, who got the limited scope in the last season, makes his presence felt this time around with dialogues such as 'my wounds keep me alive'. The scenes focusing on his battles with drug abuse and his harsh childhood highlight the character's human side. His sequences with Richa Chadha's Zarina work well as the makers manage to highlight their past through telling flashbacks and biting exchanges.

The chequered relationship between Vayu and Arvind Vashisht, played by a restrained Angad Bedi, was one of the key aspects of the first two seasons. One really misses their exchanges as the Pink actor isn't part of Inside Edge 3. The makers try to compensate by focusing on the tension between Vayu and Rohit. The ploy, however, falls flat as the dynamics between them aren't fleshed out too well even by the standards associated with the franchise. In fact, it ends up being an afterthought by the time all is said and done.

Some of the sequences, especially the ones involving Sidhant Gupta's Imaad Akbar, have political undertones. These passing references blend with the core plot reasonably well and don't stick out like a sore thumb.

Inside Edge 3 gets a bit predictable at certain points. A sequence involving a TV debate is a case in point. Similarly, the climax to lacks shock value. It, however, sets up things reasonably well for a potential fourth season.

Coming to the performances, Vivek shines in a role that appears to be straight up his alley. He exudes the type of reel confidence and attitude he brought to the table in his Malayalam film Lucifer. Richa puts her best foot forward but fails to bring out her character's transition from meek to manipulative.

Tanuj emerges as the scene-stealer as he uses his eyes reasonably well in a couple of challenging sequences to bring out the character's vulnerability. Sayani Gupta meets the standards she set for herself in the previous seasons. Inside Edge 3 is, however, hardly a Four More Shots for her.

Aamir Bashir shines in the sequences focusing on Bhaisaab's personal life. Amit Sial. who played characters from the Hindi heartland in Mirzapur and Jamtara, shines despite getting the limited scope. The rest of the cast is serviceable.

The cricket matches have been filmed with a fair deal of expertise. They feel authentic, which makes the series a much better experience than the underwhelming Victory-- a 2009 release with cringeworthy cricket sequences. The editing is up to the mark as the series doesn't drag. The other technical aspects have been handled with a fair degree of competence.