Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

International Day Against Nuclear Tests: Award-winning short film 'Jadugoda' premiered globally

The film is now streaming globally on the Ultra Play OTT platform and Ultra Bollywood YouTube channel.
Last Updated : 29 August 2025, 13:26 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 August 2025, 13:26 IST
India NewsEntertainment News

Follow us on :

Follow Us