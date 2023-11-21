International Emmy Awards: Ektaa Kapoor receives directorate award

Achieving a remarkable milestone in her illustrious career, Content Czarina Ektaa R Kapoor has added another prestigious accolade to her impressive list of global achievements.

At the 51st International Emmys in New York, she was awarded the esteemed 'International Emmy Directorate Award,' presented by the renowned author and new age leader, Deepak Chopra.

With this, Ektaa Kapoor became the First Indian Woman Filmmaker to have received the International Emmy Directorate Award, underlining the uniqueness and impact of her contributions to the industry.

One of the most accomplished Producers, ruling the industry for decades now, Ektaa’s win is not merely a personal triumph but a recognition of her unconventional and ground-breaking work, consistently delivering content that resonates with a diverse and extensive audience.