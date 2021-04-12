BAFTA 'In Memoriam': Irrfan, Rishi Kapoor remembered

Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor remembered in BAFTA's 'In Memoriam' segment

The segment also paid tribute to Prince Philip, Chadwick Boseman and Christopher Plummer

PTI
PTI, London,
  • Apr 12 2021, 10:25 ist
  • updated: Apr 12 2021, 15:11 ist
Indian stars Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor, who died in April 2020. Credit: DH File Photos

Indian stars Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor, who died in April 2020, were among the individuals who were honoured at BAFTA's 'in memoriam' segment, which also paid tribute to Prince Philip, Chadwick Boseman and Christopher Plummer.

'In Memoriam' segement honours personalities lost in the past year.

Also Read | Recession drama 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards

Irrfan, one of the first stars from India to have made major strides internationally, lost his two year battle with neuroendocrine cancer on April 29, 2020 at the age of 54.

Kapoor, a romantic hero of many Bollywood hits and in later years, a respected character actor, died just a day later, on April 30, also from cancer. He was 67.

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, who died on April 9, 2021 at Windsor Castle, composer Ennio Morricone, Sean Connery, George Segal, director Bertrand Tavernier, Barbara Jefford, Ben Cross, Ian Holm, Barbara Windsor and Kirk Douglas were among the many celebrities who were remembered in the segment this year. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

BAFTA
Irrfan Khan
Rishi Kapoor
Prince Philip
Christopher Plummer

What's Brewing

A reluctant star heads home with the green jacket

A reluctant star heads home with the green jacket

In Pics | BAFTA 2021: Winners in key categories

In Pics | BAFTA 2021: Winners in key categories

Kerala's dancing medicos inspire cops in vaccine push

Kerala's dancing medicos inspire cops in vaccine push

Yuri Gagarin: A symbol of Russian success

Yuri Gagarin: A symbol of Russian success

Recession drama 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA

Recession drama 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA

This bar offers a glimpse of a world without Covid-19

This bar offers a glimpse of a world without Covid-19

Big B reveals trivia about his residence 'Jalsa'

Big B reveals trivia about his residence 'Jalsa'

Blame it on the moon if you can't sleep at night

Blame it on the moon if you can't sleep at night

 