'Iruve' film review: A simple, humorous tale of the mundane

Rajesh Ramaswamy, founder of The Script Room, presents a slice of life from Bengaluru in ‘Iruve’. The short film marks his directorial debut
Govindaiah (a wonderful Dattanna) calls for pest control to rid his house of red ants. Kumara (a remarkable Mahantesh) from a local pest control service tries to lure Govindaiah into opting for a bigger pest relief package but fails. Finally, when Kumara completes his job, he receives only Rs 200 for a service costing Rs 1200. Govindaiah tells him to return after a week. He promises to pay the remaining amount if the ants have disappeared.
When he comes back a week later, he is shocked by the turn of events. Will Kumara get his remaining share of money?
Beautifully shot by Sahadev Kelvadi (director of ‘Kenda’), ‘Iruve’ is an interesting exploration of the everyday mundane laced with situational comedy.
The seriousness of both the characters, an adamant Govindaiah who just wants to get rid of the ants and a desperate Kumara trying all his best to make a quick buck is not just quirky but also makes one smirk. A fun watch for the weekend.
Published 23 August 2024, 22:26 IST