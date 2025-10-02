Is Silambarasan TR part of Jr NTR's 'Devara 2'? Find out the truth!

<p>In the past few days, social media has been abuzz with rumours that Kollywood actor Silambarasan TR is to be part of Koratala Siva's <em>Devara 2</em>, landing a substantial role alongside Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor. This sensational news sent shockwaves through the STR fans, as they believed his inclusion would take the movie to new heights.</p><p>However, we regret to burst this bubble: after confirming with a close source, it’s been confirmed that the news is nothing but a hoax. STR has neither signed onto <em>Devara 2</em> nor has he been approached by the makers. <br>Currently, the actor is in Phuket, Thailand, focused on preparing for his upcoming project with Vetrimaaran, tentatively titled <em>#STR49</em>. Backed by Kalaipuli S. Thanu under V Creations, the movie is all set to go on floors in Tamil Nadu in the second week of October.</p>.<p>The actor, who already has a couple of projects lined up—announced on his birthday—plans to complete them before considering any 'lucrative' offers. STR, a well-known name in the industry, has frequently made headlines with his movie lineup, though many times, those announcements have been dismissed as rumours.</p><p>Meanwhile, Silambarasan TR is undergoing an impressive physical transformation for his intense role in <em>#STR49</em>. The project is reportedly set parallel to Vetrimaaran’s 2018 hit <em>Vada Chennai</em>, with many of the original characters from the film set to feature once again in this gripping follow-up.</p>