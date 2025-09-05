<p>Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is all set to share the screen with his daughter Suhana Khan for the very first time in <em>King</em>, an upcoming action-packed film directed by Siddharth Anand. The excitement surrounding the project is at an all-time high, with fans eager to see what Sidharth and SRK bring again after <em>Pathaan</em>.</p><p>Though details about the project remain tightly under wraps, a leaked photo of Shah Rukh Khan from the set has been leaked and has taken social media by storm. In the leaked photo, SRK is seen with grey hair, walking out of an eatery, suggesting he could be seen in this avatar throughout the movie.</p>.Sahher Bambba shines at 'The Bads of Bollywood' trailer launch, SRK predicts she's the next big star.<p>This photo has set social media on fire, upping the excitement amongst the fans. Although there’s no official confirmation about whether the leaked still features Shah Rukh Khan or someone else, or if it’s actually from the King set, netizens are convinced that it is.</p><p>Directed by Siddharth Anand, <em>King</em> features Shah Rukh as a seasoned assassin navigating the dangerous underworld. The movie boasts an ensemble cast of Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in key roles.</p><p>Reportedly, <em>King</em> also stars Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Rani Mukerji, Jaideep Ahlawat, Raghav Juyal and Abhay Verma. The project is made under SRK's Red Chillies Entertainment and Siddharth Anand's Marflix Pictures and is one of the most anticipated movies of 2026.</p>