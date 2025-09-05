Menu
Is this Shah Rukh Khan's look in 'King'? Leaked photo takes internet by storm

In the leaked photo, SRK is seen with grey hair, walking out of an eatery, suggesting he could be seen in this avatar throughout the movie.
Last Updated : 05 September 2025, 08:06 IST
SRK spotted on the sets of King
byu/WolfAffectionatefk inBollyBlindsNGossip
Published 05 September 2025, 08:06 IST
