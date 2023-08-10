'Jailer' frenzy: Fans across the globe celebrate the movie release

Special Arrangement
In order to show love for their favourite star Rajinikanth, fans poured milk on the poster of the film.
Some ardent fans in Madurai came in prisoner costumes to watch 'Jailer''s First Day First Show (FDFS).
In this photo, women fans of Thalaivar can be seen pouring milk on 'Jailer' posters as they celebrate the release of the movie.
Lyricist Super Subbu can be seen surrounded by Rajini fans as he arrives for the FDFS at Rohini Silver Screens in Chennai.
Filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj, who directed Rajinikanth in 'Petta', was one of the stars to attend the 'Jailer' FDFS.
Bursting of firecrackers and dancing to 'dhol' beats on the streets were part of the celebrations for 'Jailer' FDFS across the globe.