entertainment

'Jailer' frenzy: Fans across the globe celebrate the movie release

The release of Nelson Dilipkumar's dark humour world with 'Superstar' Rajinikanth as Muthuvel Pandian has evoked prayers, special events and Rajini mania from the US to Japan. As the big-budgeted movie hits the theatres today and is expected to top the global box office this weekend, here are some fan frenzy pictures that reflects the love for Rajinikanth.
Last Updated 10 August 2023, 11:17 IST

Special Arrangement

In order to show love for their favourite star Rajinikanth, fans poured milk on the poster of the film.

Sun Network

Some ardent fans in Madurai came in prisoner costumes to watch 'Jailer''s First Day First Show (FDFS).

Special Arrangement

In this photo, women fans of Thalaivar can be seen pouring milk on 'Jailer' posters as they celebrate the release of the movie.

Special Arrangement

Lyricist Super Subbu can be seen surrounded by Rajini fans as he arrives for the FDFS at Rohini Silver Screens in Chennai.

Special Arrangement

Filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj, who directed Rajinikanth in 'Petta', was one of the stars to attend the 'Jailer' FDFS.

Special Arrangement

Bursting of firecrackers and dancing to 'dhol' beats on the streets were part of the celebrations for 'Jailer' FDFS across the globe.

(Published 10 August 2023, 11:17 IST)

