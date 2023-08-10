'Jailer' frenzy: Fans across the globe celebrate the movie release

The release of Nelson Dilipkumar's dark humour world with 'Superstar' Rajinikanth as Muthuvel Pandian has evoked prayers, special events and Rajini mania from the US to Japan. As the big-budgeted movie hits the theatres today and is expected to top the global box office this weekend, here are some fan frenzy pictures that reflects the love for Rajinikanth.