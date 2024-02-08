Javed Akhtar, Prasoon Joshi in Shankar-Shad Mushaira list

New Delhi: Popular lyricists Javed Akhtar and Prasoon Joshi are among the poets invited for the 55th edition of the Shankar-Shad Mushaira, an event that celebrates Urdu poetry.

The annual Mushaira is held in memory of Shankar Lall and Lala Murli Dhar, who are known for their contribution to the social, educational and cultural life of New Delhi as patrons of Urdu poetry.

The February 24 event, organised by the Shankar Lall Murli Dhar Memorial Society and DCM Shriram Industries Limited, will also feature poets Waseem Barelvi, Sheen Kaaf Nizam, Azhar Iqbal, Nomaan Shauque, Nusrat Mehdi and Minu Bakshi among others.