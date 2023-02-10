Jehanabad: Jail break story lacks punch and pace

Jehanabad

Hindi (Series/SonyLiv)

Directors: Rajeev Barnwal & Satyanshu Singh

Cast: Ritwik Bhowmik, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Harshita Gaur and Rajat Kapoor.

Rating: 2.5/5

If you are not still wary of web series based on real life incidents, then Jehanabad is tailor-made for you. Though high on production values and top in performances, it lacks the regular punches this genre needs to be relevant and refreshing at the same time.

It is based on the 2005 jail break incident during which the Naxal leader Deepak Kumar escapes to ignite the politically-charged landscape of Bihar. The makers have weaved in a love angle with its own share of sub plots to stir up the story line.

To the credit of the makers, the two plots run parallelly on its own steam for quite a few episodes. But the fabric begins to feel the strain as it takes on more and more characters; and when it comes to stitching all of them together, the narrative loses pace and the plot its intensity.

However, for veteran watchers, there are a few nostalgic moments to cherish. For instance, Parambrata Chattopadhyay as the Naxal leader is in stark contrast to the genial cop of ‘Kahaani’ while Harshita Gaur, as the student who falls in love with her professor, reminds you of the robust but rustic Dimpy of ‘Mirzapur’. And Ritwik Bhowmik as the English professor, takes you back to the classic ‘Chupke Chupke’ and Amitabh Bachchan, remember the fumbling botany professor!

Otherwise, you can watch the 2012 thriller ‘Ishaqzaade’, the award-winning debut film of Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra — with a run-time of 120-minutes, it can be a breeze. And leave ‘Jehanabad’ and its 10 episodes alone.