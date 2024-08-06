Jenna Ortega in talks to join Glen Powell in J J Abrams next film

Los Angeles: Wednesday star Jenna Ortega is in negotiations to join Anyone But You star Glen Powell in a new Warner Bros movie set to be directed by J J Abrams.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, while little is known about the project, the film will also be written by Abrams.
The currently untitled film will be produced by Abrams' banner Bad Robot, which has an overall deal with the studio.
Ortega will next be seen in Warner Bros' Beetlejuice sequel, directed by her Wednesday collaborator Tim Burton.
Powell, whose latest film Twisters is running in theatres and has grossed more than $270 million at the global box office, is set to star in the Running Man remake from Edgar Wright.
Ortega will also reprise her titular role in the second season of the Netflix series Wednesday, which according to the streamer is its most-watched English language television series of all time.
Published 06 August 2024, 10:14 IST