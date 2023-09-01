Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Jimmy Shergill’s Netflix series ‘Choona’ to come out on September 29

The series is written and directed by Pushpendra Nath Misra, known for 'Taj Mahal 1989' and 'Ghoomketu'.
Last Updated 01 September 2023, 08:29 IST

Follow Us

Netflix on Thursday announced that heist comedy series Choona, starring Jimmy Shergill, will premiere on September 29.

The series is written and directed by Pushpendra Nath Misra, known for Taj Mahal 1989 and Ghoomketu. It was earlier slated for release on August 3.

"Mahurat badla lekin #Choona lagane ka iraada nahi badla! Premieres on 29 September, only on Netflix!" the streamer posted on Instagram along with the show's official trailer.

Choona will take viewers on an exhilarating ride through a whirlwind of vengeance and chaos as the resilient team of underdogs comes together to settle the score against formidable politician, Shukla Ji, played Shergill, according to a press release.

The cast also includes Aashim Gulati, Vikram Kochhar, Chandan Roy, Namit Das, Gyanendra Tripathi, Atul Srivastava, Monika Panwar and Niharika Lyra Dutt.

Choona marks Shergill's first collaboration with Netflix. He has previously appeared in OTT shows such as Rangbaaz Phirse and Your Honor.

The series is produced by Flying Saucer.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 01 September 2023, 08:29 IST)
India NewsEntertainment NewsEntertainmentNetflix

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT