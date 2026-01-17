<p>New Delhi: The BJP on Friday announced the schedule for the upcoming polls to choose the next party president.</p>.<p>A notification, issued by presiding officer and senior party leader K Laxman, stated that nominations were scheduled for January 19, with the official results to be declared on January 20.</p>.<p>The notification stated that nominations were to be filed between 2 pm and 4 pm on Monday, with scrutiny to be conducted between 4 pm and 5 pm. Withdrawals were allowed between 5 pm and 6 pm.</p>.<p>“The election will be conducted on Tuesday if the need arises; otherwise, the announcement will be made the same day,” the notification said. </p>.BJP-Led Mahayuti Sweeps Local Body Polls in Maharashtra.<p>The election is expected to be an unopposed affair, as were the cases with outgoing president J P Nadda and his predecessor Amit Shah.</p>.<p>The newly-appointed working president of the party, Nitin Nabin, is expected to take over the reins of the party.</p>.<p>Nabin, who is the BJP's second working president, would then be the saffron party's youngest president.</p>.<p>While the party does not mandate a working-president post, it is now expected of an upcoming president to take up the position before being appointed to the top post. </p>