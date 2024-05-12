Joel Edgerton says he lost out on ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ role as he didn't understand film's tone

Los Angeles: Actor Joel Edgerton says he couldn't crack the audition for the role of Star-Lord in 2014's Guardians of the Galaxy as he never understood the tone of the popular film franchise.
Chris Pratt eventually played Peter Quill/Star-Lord in the superhero action-comedy series, directed by James Gunn under the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Edgerton, who has starred in sci-fi titles such as Star Wars and its Obi-Wan Kenobi series, said Pratt was the apt choice to play the fan-favourite character.
"Star-Lord’s a good one, actually, because I, unlike Chris, didn’t quite sort of understand the tone of it the way he did and the way that those guys did and I wasn’t really sure how I could be a part of that tone," Edgerton told Entertainment Weekly.
"And I truly think that the world is a much better place, I’m not Star-Lord, even if I had the opportunity or I did a good enough audition, because it is the way it’s meant to be. There was never a real conversation that it would have definitely been me. It was just I had the opportunity to try and audition. I just didn’t quite understand it," the 49-year-old actor added.
Besides Edgerton, Jack Huston, Eddie Redmayne, Glenn Howerton, and Adam Brody also auditioned for the role of Star-Lord.
The Guardians of the Galaxy spawned two sequels -Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017) and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023).
The films also featured Zoe Saldana, Vin Diesel, Sean Gunn, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, and Pom Klementieff.
Published 12 May 2024, 08:48 IST