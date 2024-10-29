Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Johnny Depp, Penelope Cruz to reunite for action thriller 'Day Drinker'

The film marks the fourth collaboration between Depp and Cruz after 'Blow', 'Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides' and 'Murder on the Orient Express'.
PTI
Last Updated : 29 October 2024, 06:53 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 October 2024, 06:53 IST
Entertainment NewsHollywoodPenelope CruzJohnny DeppTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us