Johnny Depp, Penelope Cruz to reunite for action thriller 'Day Drinker'

<p>Los Angeles: Hollywood stars <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/johnny-depp">Johnny Depp</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/penelope-cruz">Penelope Cruz</a> are set to reteam for <em>Day Drinker</em>, a thriller that hails from Lionsgate.</p>.<p>Marc Webb, the director behind <em>500 Days of Summer</em> and two <em>Amazing Spider-Man</em> films starring Andrew Garfield, is on board to helm the upcoming movie.</p>.<p>According to <em>The Hollywood Reporter</em>, <em>Day Drinker</em> follows a cruise ship bartender who meets a mysterious day drinker. Both of them soon find themselves entangled in a criminal underbelly and connected in unexpected ways.</p>.Johnny Depp to be presented with Lifetime Achievement Award at Rome Film Festival.<p>The film marks the fourth collaboration between Depp and Cruz after <em>Blow</em>, <em>Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides</em> and <em>Murder on the Orient Express</em>.</p>.<p>Chelsea Kujawa is overseeing the project for Lionsgate. Dan Freedman negotiated the deals for the studio.</p>.<p>It also marks Depp's most high-profile project of late following the many controversies that arose from his highly publicised divorce from <em>Aquaman</em> actor Amber Heard. His directorial <em>Modi: Three Days on the Wing of Madness</em> recently premiered at the Rome Film Festival.</p>.<p>Cruz was last seen in the 2023 sports drama <em>Ferrari</em>. </p>