'Joji' movie review: Meant only for Fahadh Faasil fans

Director: Dileesh Pothan



Cast: Fahadh Faasil, Baburaj and Unnimaya Prasad



Platform: Amazon Prime Video



Rating: 2.5/5

The Fahadh Faasil-starrer Joji, which released digitally on Tuesday (April 6), is a mildly engaging movie that makes an impact only because of the actor's sincere performance. The film is 'inspired by' Shakespeare's classic play Macbeth and revolves around what happens when the wealthy old man dies under mysterious circumstances.



The basic storyline may remind fans of the one seen in the critically-acclaimed movie Knives Out mainly because both films have a multi-character setting and explore the selfish nature of human beings. Joji, however, plays out quite differently from the Daniel Craig-starrer and ends up more of a dark drama than a thriller. The impact is, however, diluted due to the less than impressive screenplay.

A film featuring multiple actors can work only if each character has depth and ends up being an integral part of the narrative. The Hindi film Haider, an adaptation of Hamlet, is a case in point as it explored the intricacies of each and every character--right from the protagonist to the 'Ghost'. Joji, unlike the Shahid Kapoor-starrer, never does that. Most of the characters come across as caricatures as we are never told much about their background.

The makers could have explored the reasons behind Jomon's disturbed life in depth. Similarly, Bincy-- the character played by Unnimaya Prasad-- is as one-dimensional as anything can be.



That said and done Joji is not a lost cause as a couple of sequences deliver the goods.

A confrontation scene between the protagonist and his family makes an impact with its organic intensity. A key scene involving the death of a character too has been executed well and adds a new layer to the narrative. The climax is quite dark and may not be suited for the faint-hearted.

Fahadh proves to be the backbone of Joji and does justice to a complex role. His ability to emote with his eyes helps the viewer connect with/understand his transformation. Baburaj serves his purpose but deserved a meatier role. Unnimaya Prasad is burdened with a bare-bones character that does not do justice to her talent. The rest of the cast is strictly okay.

There isn't much scope for music and the makers wisely refrain from stuffing the narrative with songs. The background score fails to add life to Joji as it comes across as generic. The other aspects are decent.