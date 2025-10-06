Julia Roberts calls Hollywood film industry 'male-dominated'

<p>London: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hollywood">Hollywood</a> star <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/julia-roberts">Julia Roberts</a>, who has been in the film industry for over 30 years, admits it is still male-dominated, but that doesn't intimidate her.</p>.<p>The 57-year-old actor, whose notable work includes projects such as <em>Notting Hill</em>, <em>Erin Brockovich</em>, and <em>Runaway Bride</em>, will next feature in <em>After the Hunt</em>.</p>.'Rest in peace maestro': Bollywood celebs pay tribute to Hollywood legend Robert Redford.<p>Roberts essays the role of Alma Imhoff in a psychological thriller, a college professor caught between a student's accusation and her own dark past. The character had to be successful in a "deeply misogynist" world to achieve her position.</p>.<p>Asked if the character to any extent mirrored her real life, the actor spoke of the male-dominated environment in the industry.</p>.<p>"Well, it’s still super-male! Make no mistake. But yes. Any woman in any job not populated in the majority by women can say Alma’s speech...We’ve all had that experience. Any woman has. Because I often find myself sitting at a table and, maybe, there’s only one other woman there. In those sort of environments. I am without fear," Roberts told The Times in an interview.</p>.Hollywood stars head to Emmys led by surreal workplace show 'Severance'.<p>Explaining the reason for taking on the role, Roberts said she couldn't figure out if she liked the character or hated her, and that's what intrigued her about the role.</p>.<p>"Basically, when I became a parent, I learnt that I could not take a job unless I was fully committed to it. If I still feel like I had one foot in the house I could not do it, but the thing that intrigued me here was that I just couldn’t decide if I liked Alma or hated her...Or even understood her. And that is a reason to leave the comfort of my own home for work, right? To go someplace uncomfortable," she said.</p>.<p>Also starring Andrew Garfield, the film is directed by Luca Guadagnino and will release in theatres on October 10.</p>