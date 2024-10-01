Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Julia Roberts to be honoured at 50th Cesar Awards

Previous recipients of the Honorary Cesar include actors George Clooney, Penélope Cruz, Robert Redford, Cate Blanchett and Scarlett Johansson.
PTI
Last Updated : 01 October 2024, 09:26 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 October 2024, 09:26 IST
Entertainment NewsJulia RobertsTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us