Just released: A Beatles song called ‘Now and Then’

Interestingly and happily for Beatles fans, in 2022, the duo decided to complete ‘Now and then’ with the help of Peter Jackson, director of ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ documentary. Jackson used technology aided by artificial intelligence (AI) to “de-mix” muddled recordings of overlapping sounds. Essentially, the new technology made it possible to strip Lennon’s vocals from the old demo cassette and bring ‘Now and Then’ to life.