'Kalki 2898 AD' surpasses Rs 900 crore with worldwide box office collection

It crossed the mark of Rs 500 crore at the box office during its opening week and if continues at the same pace, the film is expected to surpass Rs 1000 crore worldwide.

Bachchan, 81, who essayed the role of immortal warrior Ashwathhama in the film, earlier expressed his admiration for the project in a lengthy post on his personal blog. Calling it a "massive spectacle", the actor said the film is a "merger of myth and reality" and a "learning to the film makers on the process of putting the mammoth together for a viewing audience."

Kalki 2898 AD is reportedly the most expensive film ever made in India with a budget of Rs 600 crore. The film had a global release on June 27 in five different languages, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi and English.

Previously titled as "Project K", the film has been described as a fusion of Hindu epic Mahabharata and science fiction. It also stars Saswata Chatterjee and Shobhana in pivotal roles. The film is currently running in theatres.