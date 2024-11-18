Home
Kangana Ranaut-starrer 'Emergency' to release on January 17, 2025

The film was mired in controversy after Sikh organisations, including the Shiromani Akali Dal, accused it of misrepresenting the community and getting facts wrong.
PTI
Last Updated : 18 November 2024, 08:16 IST

