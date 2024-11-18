Kangana Ranaut-starrer 'Emergency' to release on January 17, 2025

<p>New Delhi: Actor-BJP MP <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kangana-ranaut">Kangana Ranaut</a> on Monday announced that her much awaited film <em>Emergency</em> will be released in theatres on January 17.</p>.<p>The update comes a month after the actor-filmmaker said the team had finally received the censor certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) after the film missed out on its September 6 release.</p>.<p>Ranaut, who plays the role of former prime minister Indira Gandhi in the political drama, shared the film's release date on her official X page.</p>.<p>The caption of her post read: "17th January 2025 – The epic saga of the nation’s most powerful woman and the moment that altered India’s destiny. #Emergency – Unveils Only in cinemas on 17.01.2025!" "Emergency", also written, directed, and co-produced by Ranaut, was earlier scheduled to be released in September after multiple delays but it couldn't be screened as its certificate was stuck with the CBFC.</p>.BJP even wants to take Pakistan occupied Kashmir together: Kangana Ranaut on 'batenge toh katenge' slogan.<p>The film was mired in controversy after Sikh organisations, including the Shiromani Akali Dal, accused it of misrepresenting the community and getting facts wrong.</p>.<p>At the time, Ranaut had accused the CBFC of stalling certification, which she said was "hugely demotivating".</p>.<p><em>Emergency</em> delves into the emergency that was imposed by the former prime minister Indira Gandhi for 21 months from 1975 to 1977 and its aftermath.</p>.<p>Produced by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films, the movie also features Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry, Milind Soman, and the late Satish Kaushik.</p>