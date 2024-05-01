'Kantara - Chapter 1': Massive set created in Kundapur for Rishab Shetty's next film

Cinematic maverick Rishab Shetty and one of the prestigious production houses Hombale Films are leaving no stone unturned to provide the cinematic spectacle Kantara: Chapter 1.

Every update about the film is building excitement among the masses. In a recent development, it has been revealed that the makers are all set for another gripping schedule that will start this week. The 20-day schedule will film the important portions in forests which will be shot against the beautiful coastal setting of Kundapura, matching it to the film's narrative.

Reportedly, a massive set has been built with the help of 600 carpenters from Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and stunt masters. Besides this, the actors are also undergoing rigorous training sessions before going on floor.