Kantara rakes in official selection to prestigious IFFI's Indian Panorama

Rishab Shetty's Kantara was released in 2022 and took the nation by storm. While the film brought an extremely engaging story from the heartlands of India, it emerged as a sleepethat became a blockbuster of the year.
While Kantara has been receiving enormous love and appreciation from the masses across the globe, and has now brought yet another prestige to its name. The film has made it to official selection in the prestigious Indian Panorama of the 54th International Film Festival of India.
Kantara's divine magical experience is expected to be seen again in International Film Festival.
Hombale Films' Kantara has been selected for the Indian Panorama of the 54th International Film Festival of India which is scheduled to be held in Goa from 20th - 28th November 2023.
With mesmerising visuals and amazing story, the audience enjoyed the most divine experience on the big screen with the film. While the film has left the nation absolutely berserk, it is sure to to receive zealous response at the film festival.
Apart from this, Hombale Films is currently working on the next part of Kantara which is going to be a prequel. Apart from this, they have a Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire up for release on December 22.