Kantara rakes in official selection to prestigious IFFI's Indian Panorama

Rishab Shetty's Kantara was released in 2022 and took the nation by storm. While the film brought an extremely engaging story from the heartlands of India, it emerged as a sleepethat became a blockbuster of the year.

While Kantara has been receiving enormous love and appreciation from the masses across the globe, and has now brought yet another prestige to its name. The film has made it to official selection in the prestigious Indian Panorama of the 54th International Film Festival of India.

Kantara's divine magical experience is expected to be seen again in International Film Festival.