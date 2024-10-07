Karan Johar lauds Vedang Raina's vocals in 'Jigra', says he doesn’t need autotune

<p>With <em>Jigra</em> nearing its theatrical release, Vedang Raina is capturing attention for both his acting and remarkable singing talent. During their promotional event in the national capital, the Jigra team treated fans to the much-anticipated release of the title song, Jigra. In addition to acting, it’s a pleasant surprise that Vedang Raina also lent his voice to the film’s title track.</p><p>As the song continues to earn widespread praise, producer Karan Johar stepped in to commend Vedang’s vocal talent. In an interview with Dharma Productions, K’Jo said, "Vedang has beautifully sung both the Jigra Title Track and Phoolon Ka Taaron Ka. His voice is so extraordinary, it doesn’t require autotune."</p>.<p>Vedang’s emotional and soulful version of <em>Phoolon Ka Taaron Ka</em>, showcased in the teaser, gives a new life to the classic track.</p><p>Vedang’s powerful and emotive vocals breathe life into the song, capturing the film’s intense and heartfelt themes. Both fans and critics are praising his performance for adding depth and enchantment to the soundtrack.</p><p>With his singing talents on full display, Vedang Raina is elevating <em>Jigra</em>, ensuring the film will leave a lasting impact. As anticipation builds for its release this Friday, Jigra’s emotional depth and action-packed narrative are creating a buzz.</p>.<p>Produced by Dharma Productions, Viacom18 Studios, and Eternal Sunshine Productions, the film follows Alia Bhatt as Satya, a sister on a mission to save her brother Ankur, portrayed by Raina.</p>