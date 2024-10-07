Home
Karan Johar lauds Vedang Raina's vocals in 'Jigra', says he doesn’t need autotune

Vedang’s emotional and soulful version of Phoolon Ka Taaron Ka, showcased in the teaser, gives a new life to the classic track.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 07 October 2024, 14:15 IST

Published 07 October 2024, 14:15 IST
Entertainment Newsalia bhattKaran Johar

