'Karataka Dhamanaka' movie review: Shivarajkumar, Prabhudeva shine in Yogaraj Bhat caper

The plot is creative, unpredictable and peaks with well-timed comedy, delivered with a north Karnataka flavour. 'Karataka Damanaka' planks on the strong chemistry between the protagonists, vital for multi-starrers. However, the narrative lags at times and is over-dependent on them, since the villains are not portrayed strongly. The heroines are just namesake characters, and the supporting characters don’t have much to do. The story is sometimes monotonous, and like in most commercial films, improbable at times. The plot weakens towards the end and the climax leaves much to be desired.