<p>Movie watching in Karnataka is again in the midst of an ‘affordability vs commerce’ debate. The Karnataka government last week formally capped movie ticket prices at a maximum of Rs 200 (excluding taxes) across all theatres and multiplexes in the state (excluding those offering premium facilities with less than 75 seats). It was notified under the Karnataka Cinemas (Regulation) (Amendment) Rules, 2025.</p>.<p>The Multiplex Association of India, multiplex chain PVR Inox, and production companies Hombale Films, V K Films and Keystone Entertainment have filed a petition in the Karnataka High Court calling the government’s order “anti-business”. The case is currently in court.</p>.<p>The government had made a similar attempt in 2017. Even then, multiplex chains and exhibitors challenged it in court, and legal and political pressure led to a relaxation of the cap. Theatres have since continued to exploit the public.</p>.<p>When ‘RRR’ released in 2022, a movie buff remembers paying Rs 2,000 to watch the first show at a leading theatre on M G Road in Bengaluru. Prices for subsequent shows that weekend ranged from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 in multiplexes as well as some single screen theatres. Similar pricing is observed in many Bengaluru theatres, especially for first-day shows of big star movies.</p>.<p>M Narasimhalu, president of the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce, believes high ticket prices are why people aren’t flocking to theatres like they used to.</p>.<p><strong>Tamil Nadu status</strong></p>.<p>In Chennai, ticket prices at multiplexes on a Friday can be as low as Rs 57. The maximum charge is Rs 183.</p>.<p>According to Naveen Rajanna, who owns Sri Manjunatha Talkies in Hosur, air-conditioned theatres in Tamil Nadu have a Rs 200 cap (excluding premium seats), and non-air-conditioned theatres Rs 100. The front two rows, earlier known as the Gandhi class, are charged at Rs 57. Naveen says prices remain unchanged even for big star releases. And this has been the case for years.</p>.<p>“Movie watching culture in Tamil Nadu is far bigger than in Karnataka, and that is why lower ticket prices work in the exhibitors’ favour,” says an industry insider. They believe a major advantage of the Karnataka cap is that it will ensure equal screen allocation for films in all languages at multiplexes.</p>.<p>According to the ‘50-40-30’ profit model in Indian film distribution, exhibitors and distributors split profits 50-50 in week one. In weeks two and three, the distributor gets 40% and 30%, while exhibitors get 60% and 70%. With Karnataka lacking a strong film watching culture, this model makes profitability difficult for producers, unlike in Tamil Nadu.</p>.<p><strong>Multiplex strategy</strong></p>.<p>Senior journalist S Shyam Prasad believes multiplexes are exploiting Bengaluru’s migrant population. “For most, the only way to stay connected to their state is by watching movies. Multiplexes are exploiting this sentiment by pricing tickets very high,” he notes. An industry source adds, “Most Tamilians living in Bengaluru will perhaps pay even Rs 1,000 to watch a Rajinikanth film on the first day.”</p>.<p>There are very few Kannada films that can command such prices — ‘KGF’, ‘Kantara’, and ‘Toxic’.</p>.<p>Producer Uday K Mehta says while he supports the government’s rule, he expects some flexibility for productions with budgets above Rs 100 crore. “Our market is very small. With a cap on ticket prices, recovery is very difficult,” he explains.</p>.<p>Addressing the burden on the common man, the ‘Martin’ producer says, “The general audience can watch the film after a few days of release or on OTT and television.” However, Shyam notes, first-day shows are watched by fans, and high rates on those days exploit them.</p>.<p>Multiplex owners observe Hindi and Telugu audiences spend more on food and drinks than others, which brings in extra revenue. This is one reason why multiplexes prefer adding more screens for Hindi and Telugu films in Bengaluru.</p>.<p>Cinema has long been considered the common man’s entertainment. “Not everybody could afford to go <br>to a Broadway show. Movie tickets were priced a nickel (five cents) and that’s why theatres were called Nickelodeons in the early 20th century,” Shyam notes.</p>