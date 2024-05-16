Kartik Aaryan transforms into a fearsome boxer for 'Chandu Champion'

The first-look poster of Chandu Champion, jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, has skyrocketed fan excitement as Kartik Aaryan steps into a never-before-seen avatar.

Capturing the imagination of fans and audiences alike, the poster features Kartik Aaryan in a ‘langot,’ emerging as the year's most talked-about and captivating visual treat. With the unveiling of the first poster, anticipation soared to dizzying heights, leaving everyone eagerly awaiting more surprises. Keeping the anticipation high, the makers have now unveiled the second and biggest poster of Chandu Champion.

Following the electrifying debut poster, which left fans eagerly awaiting more, the reveal of Kartik Aaryan's boxer persona has sent shockwaves through the audience. His impeccably sculpted physique is stealing the spotlight.