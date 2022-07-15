Katrina Kaif's 'Phone Bhoot' to release on November 4

The supernatural-comedy is directed by Gurmmeet Singh of 'Mirzapur' fame and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s banner Excel Entertainment

Katrina Kaif. Credit: PTI Photo

"Phone Bhoot", starring Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi, will be released in theatres on November 4.

The supernatural-comedy is directed by Gurmmeet Singh of “Mirzapur” fame and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s banner Excel Entertainment.

Akhtar took to Twitter to share the new release date of the movie, which was earlier scheduled to hit the theatres on October 7.

"Ringing in with an update. #PhoneBhoot will now release on 4th November at cinemas near you," he wrote alongside a poster of the film.

The movie, penned by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, also stars Jackie Shroff, Sheeba Chaddha, Nidhi Bisht and Surender Thakur.

