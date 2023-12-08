JOIN US
entertainment

'KGF' star Yash's next film titled 'Toxic', Geetu Mohandas to direct

KGF star Yash's upcoming Kannada film is said to be 'a fairy tale for grown-ups.' Directed by Geetu Mohandas, 'Toxic' will release on April 10, 2025 in theaters.
Last Updated 08 December 2023, 06:20 IST

New Delhi: KGF franchise star Yash on Friday announced that the title of his next film is Toxic which will be directed by Geetu Mohandas of Moothon fame.

According to the makers, the upcoming Kannada film is billed as "a fairy tale for grown-ups." It will hit the screens on April 10, 2025.

Yash shared the film update on his official X page.

"What you seek is seeking you' - Rumi. A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups. #TOXIC @KvnProductions #GeetuMohandas," the actor wrote alongside the link of the title announcement.

Toxic is produced by KVN Productions.

