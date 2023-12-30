Kho Gaye Hum Kahan movie review: Social media saga, interesting but simplistic

Reams have been written about the downside of social media. It blurs the lines between reality and constructed reality. It perpetuates the ‘fear’ of missing out. Likes, comments and shares are the metrics for seeking validation.
Arjun Varain Singh tackles this digital-age problem in his debut directorial, which he has co-written with Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti. It’s like watching a feature-length reel of your own life. Throw in three BFFs into the mix and you get a film that’s laidback and endearing but also strained and complicated.
Ahana Singh (Ananya) is an MBA graduate. She is smart and draws a six-figure salary. Imaad Ali (Siddhant) is a standup comic and a serial dater. Neil Pereira (Adarsh) is a fitness instructor who wants to open a gym.
We see the trio chilling on a rooftop, overlooking Mumbai’s pretty skyline, hanging out at comedy shows, and grooving to ‘I wanna see you dance’. The pop song is a total delight. Saba Azad’s playback alludes to the '80s vibe, defined by Nazia Hassan’s ‘Disco Deewane’.
It's a while before smartphones take centre stage. Ahana posts sexy photos of herself to get her ex-boyfriend's attention. Imaad is getting serious about a woman but still can’t resist Tinder. Neil wants more followers and also the affection of his love interest, an influencer.
In terms of performances, Ananya embodies Ahana well — she’s close to her age and reality. Siddhant fails to meet the benchmark he set for himself with ‘Gully Boy’. Adarsh is compelling as always. Kalki Koechlin’s cameo is forgettable.
The film feels like an Instagram reel. With its gentle mood board, casual fashion and standup sketches, it is watchable. But you move on as soon as it is over as if it didn’t matter. It lacks the emotional heft to make you pause and reflect on your relationship with social media.