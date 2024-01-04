Kiccha Sudeep offers a sneak peek into 'Max'; fans left amazed

Kiccha Sudeep is one of the most sought-after actors in Sandalwood. Apart from his amazing acting skills, Kiccha is one of the fittest actors in the Kannada film industry. The star is now preparing for his upcoming film Max and the star gave his fans a treat by sharing a glimpse of his look.
He shared an intriguing picture on social media where he can be seen preparing for the climax of the film. The actor looked super hot in the mug shot. In the caption, he wrote
"MAX .......
Before getting into the climax look 🔥" (sic).
The post generated a lot of buzz and netizens flooded the comment section with epic reactions. One of them wrote, "JAI Kichcha Boss." Another said, "Love you annayya."
Directed by debut director Vijay Kartikeyaa, Max is an action movie and is backed by Kalaippuli S Thanu under V Creations banner. The movie stars Samyuktha Hornadu, Kamaraj, Sukrutha Wagle in prominent roles and music is composed by B Ajaneesh Loknath.