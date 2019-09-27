'Kiss' review: A technically-perfect bad movie

In an era of T20 cricket matches, AP Arjun’s ‘Kiss’ ends up being a test match, repeatedly interrupted by showers, ending without results, boundaries and sixers.

It is a unconvincing tale of teenagers who fall in and out of love.

The film is a grand visual treat in terms of cinematography, breathtaking views and pleasing lush green landscape.

Arjun Shetty as cinematographer has done an excellent job.

Technically, the movie is top class.

The lyrics and the background score strike a chord here and there.

Debutantes Viraat and Sree Leela are lively.

Unfortunately, all that is good about the film go for a toss due to a lack of a plot.

‘Kiss’ just appeals to eyes and nothing else. Arjun, who had drawn attention by his Adduri (2009) and Ambari (2012) is a corpse here with a bundle of unconvincing incidents.

The story doesn’t take-off even when it is about to reach the climax. There are three fights in the film, none of which were needed. At least two of the songs were also not needed.

Characters with no relevance to the plot are introduced, while those have relevance are underdeveloped.

Nobody knows whether the protagonist is a student or an industrialis. He sends his lover’s parents abroad, but they never return.

‘Kiss’ is hardly even a one-time watch.