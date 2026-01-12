<p><em>Actor Krystle D’Souza is making waves as part of the Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar where she wowed the audiences with her killer dance moves in the song Shararat. Krystle is known for her performances in Chehre with Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi, and Visfot with Fardeen Khan. She was recently seen in the Web show First Copy with Munawar Faruqui as well.</em></p><p><em>Shilpi Madan caught up with her for this chat.</em></p><p><strong>Your song Shararat reached 30 million views in just six days. How does the success of Dhurandhar feel?</strong></p><p>It honestly feels surreal and extremely fulfilling. When you work on something with so much passion and it resonates with audiences at this scale, it’s a very special feeling. The love that Shararat has received in such a short time reassures me that good content always finds its audience. I’m grateful, excited and deeply thankful for all the appreciation coming my way.</p><p><strong>How was the experience of shooting this song?</strong></p><p>The experience was wonderful. The energy on set was infectious, and everyone, from the cast to the crew, was completely invested in creating something memorable. The shoot was intense yet fun, and there was a beautiful sense of collaboration throughout. Moments like these remind you of why you fell in love with performing on screen in the first place.</p><p><strong>Did you anticipate such a massive reach?</strong></p><p>You always hope your work reaches people, but this kind of response is beyond expectations. I think when a song has the right emotion, music and visual appeal, audiences connect organically. The love Shararat is receiving feels very genuine, and that’s what makes it even more special.</p><p><strong>How has your journey in the world of glamour been so far?</strong></p><p>It’s been a journey filled with learning, growth and self-discovery. The glamour world looks shiny from the outside, but it teaches you discipline, patience and resilience. Every phase - good or challenging - has shaped me into a stronger and more confident individual, both professionally and personally.</p><p><strong>What has been your biggest challenge?</strong></p><p>One of the biggest challenges has been staying relevant while remaining true to myself. The industry is constantly evolving, and it’s easy to feel pressured. I’ve learnt that trusting your instincts and not compromising on your values is the most important thing.</p><p><strong>Your biggest turning point in your career?</strong></p><p>Every project that pushed me out of my comfort zone has been a turning point. Choosing roles that challenged me creatively helped me grow as an actor. Those decisions gave me confidence in my craft and helped me redefine my journey on my own terms.</p><p><strong>Your fitness and beauty routine?</strong></p><p>I believe fitness and beauty come from consistency and balance. I follow a regular work-out routine, eat clean most of the time, stay hydrated and ensure I get enough rest. Skincare for me is simple - less is more. Mental peace plays a huge role in how you look and feel.</p><p><strong>Movies or OTT?</strong></p><p>I enjoy both equally. Films have their own larger-than-life charm, while OTT platforms allow for deeper storytelling and layered characters. For me, the platform doesn’t matter as much as the strength of the script and the character I’m portraying.</p><p><strong>A skill you’ve picked up recently during a shoot schedule?</strong></p><p>I’ve learnt to trust my instincts more and react naturally rather than overthinking a scene.</p><p><strong>A piece of advice for aspiring actors…</strong></p><p>Be patient, keep honing your craft and don’t let rejection break your confidence. Every ‘no’ teaches you something and prepares you for the right opportunity.</p><p><strong>What is your motto in life?</strong></p><p>Stay authentic, work hard and trust that everything happens at the right time. Consistency and self-belief can take you a long way.</p><p><strong>Something you’re proud of…</strong></p><p>I’m proud of the fact that I’ve stayed grounded and made choices that align with who I am. I’ve grown with every experience.</p><p><strong>What’s next?</strong></p><p>Going forward, I’m excited to explore more diverse roles, experiment creatively and continue evolving as an artist.</p>