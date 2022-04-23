'Kuthiraivaal': A remarkably abstract take on dreams

Kuthiraivaal (Horse's tail), jointly directed by debutants Manoj Leonel Jahson and Shyam Sunder, and presented by acclaimed filmmaker Pa Ranjit, is one of the rare independent features in Tamil cinema. The narrative, with a strong touch of magical realism, takes us through the life of Saravanan, a bank employee and a loner, aged 38. He slips into a dream wherein he sees a horse with its tail missing, only to see that he sports the missing tail when he wakes up.

This may remind us of Franz’s Kafka’s Samsa from his novel Metamorphosis in which he turns into an insect overnight. Horrified by this strange tail, Saravanan is unsure if it is his imagination or real. To understand the strange phenomenon, Saravanan meets different people such as an elderly lady, an astrologer, and a mathematician. They all give different interpretations of the dream.

Saravanan explores his inner self during which he thinks that his real name is Freud. When he is Freud, he has more control over himself. He isn't bothered about the horse's tail and tries to be psychoanalytical about the problem. As Freud, he meets people like Babu, his neighbour who often is seen wearing tees with a picture of a dog and owning a dog named frog, a mysterious girl who calls herself Van Gogh and says she is living with him for several years in the same room.

Writer G Rajesh blends the narrative with references from literature, music, science, and films. One of the characteristics of magic realism is that it avoids defining things and includes fantastic or mythical elements into otherwise realistic fiction.

The art department deserves appreciation for the apt reflection of dreams and magic realism. Cinematography by Karthik Muthukumar provides a psychedelic effect. The background score by Maarten Visser and Pradeep Kumar, sound design by Anthony Ruban create the required dream sort of effect. The film reminds you the works of Luis Bunnel and David Lynch, both known for surrealism in their films.

Kalaiyarasan shines in the role of Sarvanan. After ‘Madras’ (2014), we see him dominating the screen space. Anjali Pati is at her usual best. The remarkably abstract ‘Kuthiraivaal’ could be fascinating for some and frustrating for others.