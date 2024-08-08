Home
KVN Productions 'Toxic' with Yash and Geetu Mohandas go on floors!

Rocking star Yash's next project 'Toxic' has gone on floors today in Bengaluru. Backed by Venkat K Narayana under the banner KVN Productions, the action drama is helmed by Geethu Mohandas.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 08 August 2024, 09:17 IST

One of the most-anticipated Kannada movies 'Toxic' featuring Rocking star Yash went on floors today in Bengaluru.

Credit: KVN Productions

The mahurat was graced by the cast and crew along with producer Venkat K Narayana.

Credit: KVN Productions

Rocking star Yash poses with producer Venkat K Narayana and director Geethu Mohandas during the movie Mahurat in Bengaluru.

Credit: KVN Productions

Yash performs puja during the Mahurat of movie Toxic.

Credit: KVN Productions

Mahurat shot of Kannada movie 'Toxic' in Bengaluru.

Credit: KVN Productions

Producer Venkat K Narayana is seen feeding Yash a sweet during the mahurat of Toxic, in Bengaluru.

Credit: KVN Productions

Mohan Suprith poses with Yash during the movie puja of Kannada film Toxic.

Credit: KVN Productions

Published 08 August 2024, 09:17 IST
Kannada cinemaKannada Film Industrykannada filmtoxicActor YashGeethu Mohandas

