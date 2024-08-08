KVN Productions 'Toxic' with Yash and Geetu Mohandas go on floors!

One of the most-anticipated Kannada movies 'Toxic' featuring Rocking star Yash went on floors today in Bengaluru.
The mahurat was graced by the cast and crew along with producer Venkat K Narayana.
Rocking star Yash poses with producer Venkat K Narayana and director Geethu Mohandas during the movie Mahurat in Bengaluru.
Yash performs puja during the Mahurat of movie Toxic.
Mahurat shot of Kannada movie 'Toxic' in Bengaluru.
Producer Venkat K Narayana is seen feeding Yash a sweet during the mahurat of Toxic, in Bengaluru.
Mohan Suprith poses with Yash during the movie puja of Kannada film Toxic.
Published 08 August 2024, 09:17 IST