<p>Islamabad: Pakistan has reported two new poliovirus cases, taking the tally of the crippling disease to 21 this year, according to a media report on Monday.</p>.<p>Pakistan and Afghanistan are the only countries in the world where polio remains endemic, according to the World Health Organisation. </p><p>The fresh cases were reported in the Kohistan Lower district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and the Badin district of Sindh province, <em>Geo News</em> reported.</p>.<p>The victim from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is a six-year-old girl, while a 21-month-old girl was infected by the disease in Sindh, the report said, quoting the Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at the National Institute of Health (NIH).</p>.More heavy rains likely in Pakistan as flash flood death toll hits 327.<p>With this, the total number of cases in the country in 2025 has reached 21, including 13 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and six from Sindh.</p>.<p>One case each has been recorded from the country's Punjab province and the Gilgit-Baltistan region of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.</p>.<p>Despite authorities' efforts to eradicate the crippling disease, polio cases are rising in the country.</p>.<p>Earlier this month, the 19th polio case for the year was confirmed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.</p>.<p>A Sub-National Polio Vaccination Campaign will take place from September 1 to 7, targeting more than 28 million children under the age of five in 99 districts across all provinces and regions, according to the report.</p>.<p>Pakistan reported six cases in 2023 and only one in 2021; however, the country witnessed an intense resurgence of the poliovirus in 2024, with 74 cases reported. </p>