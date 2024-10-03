Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

'Last World War': Natarajan Subramaniam opens up about his promising role in Aadhi’s directorial Debut

Natty's passion for cinema shines through his work, whether he’s behind the camera or performing in front of it, consistently achieving remarkable outcomes.
NP Jayaraman
Last Updated : 03 October 2024, 16:30 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 October 2024, 16:30 IST
Entertainment NewsBollywood newsTamil Cinema

Follow us on :

Follow Us