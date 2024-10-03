'Last World War': Natarajan Subramaniam opens up about his promising role in Aadhi’s directorial Debut

<p>Natarajan Subramaniam stands out as one of the most exceptional talents in the industry, with a body of work that speaks volumes. His passion for cinema shines through, whether he’s behind the camera or performing in front of it, consistently achieving remarkable outcomes. Recently, Natarajan, one of the in-demand artists in the industry, travelled to the national capital with co-stars Hip Hop Tamizha Aadhi and Anagha to promote their upcoming film <em>Last World War</em>, which is the Hindi release of the Tamil movie <em>Kadaisi Ulaga Por</em>.</p><p>Natarajan, affectionately known as ‘Natti,’ spoke in detail with DH about his involvement in this project. Talking about this role, Natti said, “I was truly impressed by Aadhi's scripting and storytelling. Without hesitation, I agreed to join the project. His dedication and passion for cinema struck me profoundly. I was so taken by his work that I would often stay behind after my schedule to observe him on set. Although this is his first film as a producer and director, his commitment to his craft made me an admirer. I’ve never met a young person with such vigor and passion for multitasking.”</p>.'Hiphop Tamizha' Aadhi takes the Bollywood leap with 'Last World War'.<p>“My character plays a significant role in this film, with the majority of the narrative focused on me. I’m really impressed by Aadhi’s vision for the character I enjoy taking on challenging roles, and I'm thrilled that this opportunity came my way,” said Natarajan.</p><p>Natti also reminisced about his earlier days in New Delhi, saying, “I have fond memories of Delhi since it was my workplace for quite some time. I lived here for almost eight years before moving to explore opportunities in showbiz. I carry countless memories, challenges, and anecdotes that resurface whenever I return. While the city has undergone many changes, its charm has stayed the same.”</p>.<p>Known for his impressive cinematography in movies line <em>Black Friday</em>, <em>Jab We Met</em>, <em>Raanjhanaa</em> and <em>Golmaal Returns, </em>Natti has also won praises for his acting in movies like <em>Sathuranga Vettai</em>, <em>Karnan</em>, <em>Maharaja</em> and others.</p><p>Backed by Hip Hop Aadhi under Hiphop Tamizha Entertainment banner, the movie shows Natarajan in a crucial role alongside Hiphop Tamizha Aadhi and Anagha in significant roles<em>.</em> The movie is all set to hit across North India in Hindi on October 4th by Generous Entertainment.</p>