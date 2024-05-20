Lok Sabha Elections 2024: From Amitabh Bachchan to Shah Rukh Khan, Bollywood stars cast their vote in Mumbai

Mumbai: Popular Hindi cinema stars Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar were among the celebrities who stepped out to cast their votes in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections here on Monday.

Polling was underway since 7 am in 13 Lok Sabha constituencies of Maharashtra, including six in Mumbai.

Bachchan, 81, and wife Jaya, 76, cast their votes in a polling booth in the Juhu area of Mumbai. Daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who is nursing a hand injury and just returned from her trip to the Cannes Film Festival, was also seen at a polling booth.

Aamir Khan and ex-wife Kiran Rao posed for cameras after voting at a polling booth in Bandra in suburban Mumbai. The actor also urged people to come out and cast their votes.

"I just want to appeal to all Indians to come out in large numbers and cast their vote and become part of this democracy. It is our responsibility to vote. I appeal to everyone to step out and vote, and don’t waste your vote. I want youth, elderly, women, men and everyone should come out and vote,” the superstar told reporters.

Shah Rukh Khan, wife Gauri, son Aryan, daughter Suhana and younger son AbRam were also photographed entering a polling station in Bandra.