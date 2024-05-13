Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 4: Celebrities throng polling booths to cast vote

Devara star Jr NTR, and his family show ink marked fingers after voting at a polling booth in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Stylish star Allu Arjun was one of the celebs to cast their vote early in the day.
Credit: Instagram/@storiesbydeepu
Megastar Chiranjeevi interacts with media after casting his vote in Hyderabad.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya Akkineni arrives to cast his vote for the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections at a polling booth in Hyderabad.
Credit: Instagram/@storiesbydeepu
Actor Sumanth shows his ink-marked finger after exercising his right in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections.
Credit: Instagram/@sumanth_kumar
Jana Sena Party President Pawan Kalyan shows his inked finger after casting a vote for Lok Sabha elections, in Mangalagiri, Andhra Pradesh.
Actor Nani and his wife pose outside a polling booth after casting their vote in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha Elections.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Published 13 May 2024, 09:13 IST