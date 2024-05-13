Home
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 4: Celebrities throng polling booths to cast vote

Celebrities have been turning up at various polling booths to cast their votes in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Take a look at the pictures...
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 13 May 2024, 09:13 IST
Last Updated : 13 May 2024, 09:13 IST

Devara star Jr NTR, and his family show ink marked fingers after voting at a polling booth in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Stylish star Allu Arjun was one of the celebs to cast their vote early in the day.

Credit: Instagram/@storiesbydeepu

Megastar Chiranjeevi interacts with media after casting his vote in Hyderabad.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya Akkineni arrives to cast his vote for the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections at a polling booth in Hyderabad.

Credit: Instagram/@storiesbydeepu

Actor Sumanth shows his ink-marked finger after exercising his right in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections.

Credit: Instagram/@sumanth_kumar

Jana Sena Party President Pawan Kalyan shows his inked finger after casting a vote for Lok Sabha elections, in Mangalagiri, Andhra Pradesh.

Credit: PTI

Actor Nani and his wife pose outside a polling booth after casting their vote in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha Elections.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Published 13 May 2024, 09:13 IST
