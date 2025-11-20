<p>Lava International Ltd on Thursday (November 20) launched the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/gadgets/november-2025-these-new-smartphones-are-launching-this-month-3785018">mid-range phone Agni 4 series</a> in India.</p><p>It sports a 6.67-inch 1.5K (1220 x 2712p) AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate, offers up to 2400 nits peak brightness and has a pixel density of 440 pixels per inch (ppi).</p><p>Also, the device features a sturdy aluminium mid-frame and comes with IP64 dust-and-water-resistant rating.</p>.Google Pixel 9a review: Reliable AI phone with incredible camera.<p>It also features dual SIM (nano+nano), an infrared sensor, a USB Type-C port, stereo speakers, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.</p><p>The device is powered by a 4nm class 3.35GHz MediaTek Dimensity 8350 octa-core processor with Mali-G615 MC6 GPU, 8GB LPDDR5X RAM, 256GB UFS 4.0 storage and a 5,000mAh battery with 66W fast charging.</p><p>The Agni 4 runs Android 15 OS, and the device is guaranteed to get three years of Android OS updates up to 2028 and security patches for up to four years (up to 2029).</p>.<p>The new Lava phone houses a dual-camera module-- main 50MP (with 1/1.55-inch sensor, f/1.88 aperture, OIS: Optical Image stabilisation) and an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera with LED flash on the back. </p><p>On the front, it houses a 50MP camera for selfies and video recording. Both the front and back cameras can record up to 4K resolution videos at 60fps. </p><p>The Agni 4 supports several generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) features including Vayu AI (universal gen AI assistant), Expert AI Agents (to tutor Math & English subjects), AI Female and Male companion, AI call Summary, AI Photo Editor – Cutout, Elimination, Image Expansion, AI Sketch to Drawing, AI Image Generator – Text to Image, Image to Image, AI Text Assistant – Type Setting, Style Rewriting, Translation, Error Correction, AI Voice Assistant, AI Magic Floating Ball, AI Circle to Search, System Level Function Control, Text Extraction from Image, Document & Image Summary, Object Recognition, Open specific apps, Document, Image & Problem Analysis and more.</p><p>The new phone comes in two colours-- Phantom Black and Lunar Mist-- for Rs 24,999. For a limited time, it can be purchased for as low as Rs 22,999 via a partner bank's debit/credit card launch offer.</p><p><strong>Lava Agni 4 vs competition</strong></p><p>Lava's new phone competes with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/gadgets/oneplus-nord-ce-5-review-well-balanced-mid-range-phone-with-apt-pricing-3633639">OnePlus Nord CE 5 (review)</a>, Nothing Phone (3a), <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/gadgets/xiaomi-redmi-note-14-review-solid-all-rounder-phone-3321608">Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 (review)</a>, and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/motorola-edge-50-neo-review-reliable-phone-with-good-camera-and-dashing-design-3241871">Motorola Edge 50 Neo (review</a>), among others.</p>.Nothing Phone (3a) review: Bang for the buck.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a></em></p>