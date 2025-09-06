Menu
'Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra' movie review: Folklore with fangs

The film isn’t perfect, but it has ambition, atmosphere, and a vampire who feels oddly grounded.
Last Updated : 05 September 2025, 20:48 IST
Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra
2.5/5
Director:Dominic Arun
Cast:Kalyani Priyadarshan, Naslen Sandy, Arun Kurian
Published 05 September 2025, 20:48 IST
