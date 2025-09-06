'Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra' movie review: Folklore with fangs

<p>Indian superheroes have mostly been stuck in a loop of flying punches and familiar plots. ‘Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra’ is no exception. What gives it an edge is where it starts, with grandmother’s tales and stories steeped in folklore. Directed by Dominic Arun and produced by Dulquer Salmaan, this Malayalam film trades the usual capes and cosmic battles for something stranger, moodier, and a little more rooted.</p>.<p>Chandra, a mysterious new arrival in Bengaluru, becomes part of a group of young Malayali boys. Around them, the city simmers with unease, caught between a corrupt police force, a shady organ trade, and a growing sense that something darker is lurking. When things spiral, a hero emerges. Or rather, a vampire. Chandra is not here to settle in quietly, she is here to bite back. Once her identity surfaces, the story begins ticking off superhero clichés like a to-do list. The plot has more holes than an appam, but the cameos work, the tone stays steady, and the film holds together.</p>.<p>Kalyani Priyadarshan adds mystery and vulnerability to Chandra, while Naslen and the boys bring humour and chaos to keep things moving. Visually, it delivers for its scale, with Jakes Bejoy’s score adding pulse and Dominic Arun creating a moody world that stays focused.</p>.<p>The film isn’t perfect, but it has ambition, atmosphere, and a vampire who feels oddly grounded.</p>.<p>It may not soar, but it doesn’t sink either. Controversy or not, it is flying high at the box office. Any publicity, as they say, is good publicity.</p>