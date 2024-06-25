Love sees no religion: Bollywood's most celebrated inter-faith marriages

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are the latest celebrities whose wedding celebrates both their religious heritages. The couple, who have been seeing each other for quite some time, got married under the Special Marriage Act on June 23, 2024.
Celebrity couple Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan have been married for over four decades now. Shah Rukh, a Muslim, and Gauri, a Hindu, tied the knot in 1991 after a six-year-long relationship. The duo set an example for people in love by getting married to each other and never let religion come between them.
One of the most iconic couples in Bollywood, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor, have been married for over 12 years. Saif married Kareena in 2012 after a five-year-long relationship.
Another celebrated couple, Suniel Shetty, a Hindu, married Mana Qadri, a Muslim, in 1991 and captured the imagination of fans across the country. The couple is blessed with two kids, Athiya (1992) and Ahaan (1995).
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza kept their relationship under wraps throughout their courtship period and decided to seal their relationship in 2012. The duo had a traditional Marathi Hindu wedding and a church ceremony. They have two sons, Riaan and Rahyl.
Published 25 June 2024, 09:49 IST