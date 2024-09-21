Low brow and vulgar? Micro dramas shake up China's film industry, aim for Hollywood

The micro dramas often "show people who one day are lower class and the next day become upper class - you get so rich that you get to humiliate those who used to humiliate you," said a 26-year-old screenwriter known by her pen name of Camille Rao.

Rao recently left her poorly paid job as a junior producer in the traditional film industry for what she described as the more dynamic and less hierarchical world of micro dramas. She now writes and adapts scripts for the US market.

"Social mobility is actually very difficult now. Many people perceive this as a social reality," said Xu Ting, associate professor of Chinese language and literature at Jiangnan University.

This has fuelled interest in stories about billionaires and wealthy families, she added: "Everyone desires power and wealth, so it is normal for these type of stories to be popular."

In the US market, by contrast, fantasy stories about werewolves and vampires are particularly popular, several creators told Reuters.

The boom in micro dramas in China has brought scrutiny from the Communist Party.

Between late 2022 and early 2023, the National Radio and Television Administration regulator said it organised a "special rectification campaign" during which it removed 25,300 micro dramas, totalling close to 1.4 million episodes, due to their "pornographic, bloody, violent, low-brow and vulgar content."

As Chinese leader Xi Jinping promotes values such as loyalty to the Communist Party and heteronormative marriages, the state-owned China Women's News outlet in April complained that some micro dramas "portray unequal and twisted marriage and family relationships as a common phenomenon" and "deviate from mainstream social values."

In June, the government began requiring some creators to register micro dramas with NRTA. The regulator didn't respond to Reuters' questions for this story.

Key to the commercial success of these films are plot twists that keep people paying as they scroll while commuting or in line at a grocery store. Episodes often end with a hook - such as a boyfriend walking in on his partner with another man - and viewers have to pay for the next episode to find out what happened.

"The plot of these micro dramas is exaggerated," said Zhu, the actor. "It has plot reversals, it's nonsensical, so it catches people's attention and a large audience wants to see them."

Zhu is a lover of cinema and an avid fan of Ingrid Bergman in Casablanca. Like many of his colleagues in micro dramas, he thinks the genre has limited artistic value. "I see it as fast food: a longer drama is a kind of sumptuous meal, and a micro drama is fast food."

But its dedicated viewers disagree. Huang Siyi, a 28-year-old customer service agent, said she enjoyed watching romantic micro dramas because "the acting is good and the male and female leads are good-looking."

"It's easy to be obsessed with micro dramas," she said.

Explosive growth

Vertical filming and distribution through social media apps mean micro dramas can be made with small overhead costs. Budgets for such films range from between $28,000 (200,000 yuan) and $280,000 (2 million yuan), according to market researcher iResearch.

In the central Chinese city of Zhengzhou, Grandma's Moon is being made with a compressed budget and timeline. When Reuters visited the set in July, the filming day stretched until 2 am. The crew then moved to a new location and began shooting again at 7 am.

The show was shot in just six days, and Zhu, a muscular man with a wide smile and boundless energy, says he plays table tennis after hours to keep up with the young crew on set.

"We'd need to take two to three years to distribute one traditional TV series of film, but we only need three months to distribute a micro drama, saving us a lot of time," said Zhou Yi, a showrunner at Chinese gaming giant NetEase, which also makes micro dramas.

As micro dramas gain in popularity, actors' salaries have also grown. Leading roles used to pay $280 a day, said Zhu, adding that main actors in big productions can now make more than double the rate, though extras earn as little as $17 daily.

A retired railway employee who started acting in the 1970s in a theatre troupe attached to the unit where he worked, Zhu now lives off his pension and occasional acting gigs.

Many Chinese micro drama producers have their eye on Western markets, where cultural exports from China have often struggled. NetEase last year started making productions for the US that it distributes via an app called LoveShots; the made-for-export films aren't typically available in China.

Micro dramas designed for the West are often made by production and acting crews in Los Angeles and shot on location. The scripts, which are in English, may also revolve around themes of wealth, cheating partners and miracles.

One of the latest micro dramas on LoveShots is about a woman who, after years of being paralysed, miraculously regains her ability to move - and walks in on her husband cheating on her.