Luca Guadagnino in talks to direct new 'American Psycho' movie

<p>Los Angeles: Filmmaker Luca Guadagnino is in discussion to direct a new take on the popular horror novel <em>American Psycho</em>.</p>.<p>The novel, written by Bret Easton Ellis and published in 1991, was earlier adapted into a 2000 movie, featuring <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/christian-bale">Christian Bale</a> in one of the most critically-acclaimed performances of his career.</p>.<p>Scott Z Burns, known for his work on movies such as <em>Contagion</em>, <em>The Bourne Ultimatum</em> and <em>The Report</em>, will pen the adaptation, reported entertainment news outlet <em>Deadline</em>.</p>.<p>The story is about Patrick Bateman, a wealthy, narcissistic, vain Manhattan investment banker who lives a double life as a serial killer.</p>.<p>The project comes from Lionsgate film and will be produced by Frenesy Films. It will be executive produced by Sam Pressman, the son of Edward R Pressman who had produced the original movie through his company Pressman Film.</p>.<p>“We are thrilled to add another elite filmmaker to our upcoming slate. Luca is a brilliant artist, and the perfect visionary to create a whole new interpretation of this potent and classic IP," said Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chair Adam Fogelson.</p>.<p>Guadagnino, who earlier helmed <em>Challengers</em>, <em>Suspiria</em>, <em>Bones and All</em>, <em>A Bigger Splash</em> and <em>Call Me By Your Name</em>, most recently directed <em>Queer</em>, starring <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/daniel-craig">Daniel Craig</a>.</p>.<p>He is currently working on <em>After the Hunt</em> with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/julia-roberts">Julia Roberts</a> playing the lead role.</p>