'Maharani' series review: Huma Qureshi-starrer fails to impress

Cast: Huma Qureshi, Sohum Shah and Amit Sial

Platform: Sonyliv

Rating: 1.5/5

Actor Huma Qureshi's latest release Maharani is a lousy and engaging mess that serves as an example of how not to make a web series. It is set in Bihar and revolves around the life of an 'illiterate' woman, who replaces her husband as the Chief Minister of the heartland state after he is injured in an attack.

Simple formula

The show follows the tried-and-tested 'underdog vs the system' formula and theoretically has pretty much everything that one would expect from a political saga. The big problem, however, is that it fails to reach its potential due to the disappointing execution.



Weak writing

Generally speaking, the opening scene of a series plays a crucial role in setting the stage for what is to follow. Sacred Games, for example, featured a brutal opening sequence in which Nawazuddin's character killed a foe. Huma's show also opens on a strong note introducing the viewer to Maharani's world. Things, unfortunately, go downhill from here as the series moves at its own pace, testing one's patience. The first two episodes, in particular, feel stretched and yawn-inducing.

Also Read | The process was intense: Huma Qureshi on preparing for 'Maharani'

Too predictable

The other big issue with the screenplay is that it comes across as too predictable. This becomes all the more apparent in the sequences focussing on Huma's transformation from a meek woman to a leader. The scenes between the titular character and her husband too are quite generic, to say the least. The big conflict that forms the basis of Maharani is almost as appealing as a cold drink sans the fizz.



Huma fails to salvage the show



Maharani is one of the few shows that manages to waste a talented cast. Huma, who had previously acted in Leila, tries to salvage the show with her sincere performance and gets the 'desi' accent right. The impact of her performance, however, is diluted by the half-baked character development.

Supporting cast under-utilised

Amit Sial plays a character from the heartland once again and puts his best foot forward. He, however, does not really get much scope, especially in the first few episodes. Sohum Shah is under-utilised initially and deserved a meatier role. The writers fail to build an aura around the character, which goes against him. The supporting cast, which includes actors such as Vineet and Kani Kusruti, is strictly okay at best.



Other aspects

Maharani, unlike a Jamtara or a Mirzapur, does not really feature any memorable dialogues. Most of the so-called punchlines fail to register as they are quite cliched The 'suhaag aur satta' dialogue is a case in point. The background score is too generic and fails to cover up the flaws of the narrative. Editing is okayish but a few scenes drag.

Review covers the first seven episodes of the series