Male actors were fed first in the South: Neha Dhupia

Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia, in a recent interview, revealed that her male co-stars in the southern film industry used to be given special treatment, even in terms of having lunch in between shoots.

Talking about the sexism prevalent in the film industry in the southern part of the country, Dhupia said, "A long time back, when I did a south film, they always insisted on feeding the hero first."

"I was like, 'I'm hungry' but they'd be like 'He (male co-star) is in a shot and will pick up the plate first' and bizarre things like that would happen," Dhupia told Pinkvilla in an interview.

"But that was many years ago. It was very archaic and things like that don't happen anymore but it happened once on a set with me and I just laughed it off. It really did not bother me because I was just like 'Okay fine, I'll just sit around.'" Dhupia added.