'Mardaani 3' FDFS Review: Rani Mukerji gives it her all, but predictable plot dulls the show

Debutant filmmaker Abhiraj Minawala delivers a tight and immersive first half, but the film loses its way after the interval with a descent into predictable storytelling and a casual pacing.
Last Updated : 30 January 2026, 12:58 IST
