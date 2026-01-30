<p>Actress Rani Mukerji has returned to the big screen with the crime thriller <em>Mardaani 3</em>, which was released in theaters today (January 30, 2026). Directed by Abhiraj Minawala, Rani packs a punch as the fierce and fearless cop, Shivani Shivaji Roy, in the Yash Raj Films (YRF) cop franchise.</p><p>Rani makes a grand comeback as a relentless police officer tackling the chilling underworld of a child kidnapping ring and the beggar mafia. Netizens are lauding her commanding presence and gripping performance as it serves as the film's emotional and narrative backbone.</p><p>Debutant filmmaker Abhiraj Minawala delivers a tight and immersive first half, but the film loses its way after the interval with a descent into predictable storytelling and a casual pacing. </p>.'Border 2' Film Review: Brotherhood shines, but hypernationalism overwhelms.<p>In an oversaturated market of OTT crime dramas, <em>Mardaani 3</em> feels more like a compulsive watch than a fresh cinematic experience. Relying too heavily on the legacy of its predecessors, the threequel's momentum evaporates completely in the second half, leaving it feeling more like a routine TV episode than a big cinematic event.</p><p>Rani Mukerji is the heart and soul of this production, but even her stellar performance can’t fully mask the flaws in the writing. Mikhail Yawalkar and Mallika Prasad do their best in their respective roles, yet the screenplay lacks the depth needed to make them genuinely chilling. In the end, the film's 'edge' is lost to a predictable plot, regardless of the director's hard work.</p><p>Directed by debutant Abhiraj Minawala, <em>Mardaani 3</em> is produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner Yash Raj Films. The movie stars Rani Mukerji, Janki Bodiwala, Mikhail Yawalkar and Mallika Prasad in key roles. Rani also celebrates 30 years of her glorious career with <em>Mardaani 3</em>, a milestone moment that has galvanised the entire film industry to come out and celebrate her legacy.</p>